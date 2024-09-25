Monmouth County Clerk Hanlon Announces Video Contest for High School Students

“Our annual video contest for high school students has been a wonderful opportunity to engage young people in the voting process, which is the cornerstone of our democracy,” said Clerk Hanlon. “It is also an important reminder that their voices need to be heard, and that they can have an impact by casting their ballots.”

Clerk Hanlon has worked to increase voter participation among young people through her high school “Your Vote Matters” program, which stresses the importance of civic responsibility. The Monmouth County Clerk’s Elections Division oversees sample ballots, vote-by-mail applications, candidate petitions, tabulation of totals and the certification of results.

The top three videos will be awarded gift card prizes by Clerk Hanlon and will be released for public viewing via the County Clerk’s social media platforms and voter outreach program.

The contest is open to high school students who reside in Monmouth County and/or attend a high school in Monmouth County. Students are allowed to work alone or to form groups of no more than three members. Single or group entrants are permitted to submit one original video that is one- to three-minutes long that reflects what having the right to vote means to them, why voting is important and the three ways to ways to vote in New Jersey. Students are permitted to be creative in their submissions and may use digital or special effects. Videos will remain the property of the County Clerk’s Office.

Entries will be accepted through Wednesday, October 30, 2024, and via email to ClerkContest@co.monmouth.nj.us with the subject “2024 High School Video Contest.” Entrants must upload their video to YouTube and then email the direct link to the video to the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office.

For full contest rules and eligibility, please visit the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office website at MonmouthCountyClerk.com. For questions about the contest, please email ClerkContest@co.monmouth.nj.us or call 732-431-7324, ext. 8735.

About the Monmouth County Clerk

The Office of the Monmouth County Clerk is comprised of five divisions handling property recordings, elections, archives, passports and records management. The County Clerk’s Office also provides resident, veteran and Gold Star Family identification cards to county residents, administers oaths to notaries and public officials and performs wedding ceremonies. The Monmouth County Clerk is a constitutional and administrative officer elected to a five-year term by the voters of Monmouth County. Christine Giordano Hanlon, Esq. was elected Monmouth County Clerk in November 2015 and was re-elected to a second term in November 2020.