Bicyclist in Deadly Crash on Henry Hudson Trail in Marlboro Identified

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published September 19, 2024 at 6:19 AM EDT
Flickr

According to NJ.com, a man killed when struck by a vehicle while on his electronic bicycle has been identified.

Seventy-four year old Guanglie Zhang was crossing School Road East from the Henry Hudson Trail in Marlboro when he was hit in the area of Buckley Road just before 9:45 a.m on Sept. 9, The Marlboro resident was flown to a hospital where he died of his injuries the following day. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Monmouth County has seen four of the state’s 18 fatal crashes this year, the most of any of the 21 counties.
Local News Monmouth County ProsecutorMonmouth County
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
