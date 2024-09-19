Bicyclist in Deadly Crash on Henry Hudson Trail in Marlboro Identified

Seventy-four year old Guanglie Zhang was crossing School Road East from the Henry Hudson Trail in Marlboro when he was hit in the area of Buckley Road just before 9:45 a.m on Sept. 9, The Marlboro resident was flown to a hospital where he died of his injuries the following day. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Monmouth County has seen four of the state’s 18 fatal crashes this year, the most of any of the 21 counties.