Former Gymnastics Coach Indicted For Sexual Crimes Against Three Athletes

Sasha C. Raught, 56, of Manchester Township is charged with first-degree Aggravated Sexual Assault and three counts of second-degree Sexual Assault.

An investigation by members of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau revealed that Raught had entered into sexual relationships with three of his former athletes when they were each teenagers. The first two alleged instances took place when he was employed at Shrewsbury Gymnastics during the early to mid-1990s, while the third instance took place in 2008, while he was employed at Jonas Gymnastics Academy in Marlboro.

Raught was arrested at his home without incident in May 2023 by members of the Prosecutor’s Office and the Manchester and Shrewsbury Police Departments, then lodged in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI).

Anyone with information about Raught’s activities is still urged to contact MCPO Detective Joseph Pahopin toll-free at 800-533-7443.

This case has been assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Keri-Leigh Schaefer. Raught is being represented by Daniel J. Holzapfel, Esq., with an office in Wall Township.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendants have all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.