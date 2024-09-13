Marlboro Township Fatal Bicyclist Collision Under Investigation

On Monday, September 9, 2024, at approximately 9:43 a.m., members of the Marlboro Township Police Department responded to a vehicle-versus-bicyclist crash that occurred on School Road East near Buckley Road.

The investigation revealed that a 74-year-old male was crossing School Road East from the Henry Hudson Trail on a Class 1 Electric Bicycle when the collision with a vehicle occurred.

The bicyclist was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center where he would later succumb to his injuries on Tuesday, September 10, 2024.

An investigation involving members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the Marlboro Township Police Department remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Sergeant Kristian DeVito at 800-533-7443 or Marlboro Township Police Officer Brandon Attardo at 732-536-0100.