Beware ANCHOR Benefit Scams

This program offers property tax relief to New Jersey residents who own or rent property in New Jersey as their main home and meet certain income limits. This year's ANCHOR benefit is based on residency, income, and age from 2021. While anticipating your benefit, be wary of bad actors trying to steal your information.Scammers may send texts or emails to steal your identity. The Department of Taxation will never ask for personal information via text about your ANCHOR benefit. Always contact them directly before sharing personal details in response to messages claiming to be about the ANCHOR program.