Beware ANCHOR Benefit Scams

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published September 11, 2024 at 6:22 AM EDT
NJ.gov

The State Division of Taxation will begin distribution of benefits soon, but warn about scammers.

This program offers property tax relief to New Jersey residents who own or rent property in New Jersey as their main home and meet certain income limits. This year's ANCHOR benefit is based on residency, income, and age from 2021. While anticipating your benefit, be wary of bad actors trying to steal your information.Scammers may send texts or emails to steal your identity. The Department of Taxation will never ask for personal information via text about your ANCHOR benefit. Always contact them directly before sharing personal details in response to messages claiming to be about the ANCHOR program.
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
