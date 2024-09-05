© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Red Bank Robbery Stopped By Security Guard

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published September 5, 2024 at 5:44 AM EDT
Red Bank Borough Hall
Red Bank Borough Hall

According to Red Bank Green, a brazen mid-day jewelry store robbery was thwarted by a security guard

On Tuesday, just after 1pm, Red Bank Police received a call about a security officer chasing two people who were carrying sledgehammers. The would-be robbers, both dressed in black and wearing facemasks, allegedly attempted to bust into Leonardo Jewelers on East Front Street. One of the suspects attempted to enter the store, which was open with customers inside. He was met by the armed security officer posted at the front door. Footage captured by a sidewalk security camera shows the security officer open the door and come outside just as the first suspect approaches the door. Both suspects fled on foot and jumped in a dark colored Dodge Durango. They are still at large.
Michele McBride
