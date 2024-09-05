Opt-Out Deadline for Vote-by-Mail in the General Election is Thursday, September 5

These voters can opt out by completing the Vote-by-Mail Opt-Out form¾available on the MonmouthCountyVotes.com website and “Monmouth County Votes” mobile app¾and submitting it to the County Clerk’s Election Office no later than September 5.

After September 5, voters who are enrolled to receive mail-in ballots will be unable to vote in person on a machine, but they may still vote during Early Voting or on Election Day via provisional paper ballots.

In addition to voting by mail, New Jersey voters have the option to cast their ballots for the 2024 General Election in person during Early Voting at one of the County’s 10 designated polling locations from October 26 through November 3, or the traditional way of voting in person on Election Day, November 5, at their assigned polling location.

For more information, visit MonmouthCountyVotes.com, download the County Clerk’s free “Monmouth County Votes” mobile app or call the County Clerk’s Election Office at 732-431-7790.

About the Monmouth County Clerk

The Office of the Monmouth County Clerk is comprised of five divisions handling property recordings, elections, archives, passports and records management. The County Clerk’s Office also provides resident, veteran and Gold Star Family identification cards to county residents, administers oaths to notaries and public officials and performs wedding ceremonies. The Monmouth County Clerk is a constitutional and administrative officer elected to a five-year term by the voters of Monmouth County. Christine Giordano Hanlon, Esq. was elected Monmouth County Clerk in November 2015 and was re-elected to a second term in November 2020.