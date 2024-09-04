Tips to Alleviate Back-To-School Anxiety

The following is courtesy of the Ocean County Health Department.

There are several easy ways to tell when a child’s anxiety is cause for concern. Red flags that indicate a child’s anxiety is causing a great deal of distress include:Tantrums when separating from parents or caregivers to attend schoolDifficulty getting along with family members or friendsAvoidance of normal activities in and outside of school

Symptoms such as stomachaches, fatigue, difficulty sleeping aloneTips to Reduce Your Child’s Back-to-School AnxietyA week or two before school, prepare children for the upcoming transition by resuming school-year routines, such as setting a realistic bedtime and selecting tomorrow’s clothes.Arrange play dates with one or more familiar peers before school starts. Research shows that the presence of a familiar peer during school transitions can improve children’s academic and emotional adjustment.Visit the school before the school year begins, rehearse the drop-off and spend time on the playground or inside the classroom if the building is open. Have your child practice walking into class while you wait outside or down the hall.Come up with a prize or a rewarding activity that the child could earn for separating from mom or dad to attend school.Validate the child’s worry by acknowledging that, like any new activity, starting school can be hard but soon becomes easy and fun