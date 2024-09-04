© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
New Dinosaur Exhibit Coming to Monmouth Museum

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published September 4, 2024 at 4:50 PM EDT
Michele McBride

According to Middletown Patch, Monmouth Museum will open a new exhibit this weekend.

“Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed” is an interactive way to explore the bones and fossils belonging to the creatures that once roamed the Earth. Including a T-Rex and a triceratops. Visitors can see and even touch six full dinosaur skeletons. There will also be dinosaur footprints and eggs. The exhibit will run from Sept. 7 through Jan. 2, 2025. Hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Local News Monmouth CountyEntertainment
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
