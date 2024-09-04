New Dinosaur Exhibit Coming to Monmouth Museum

“Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed” is an interactive way to explore the bones and fossils belonging to the creatures that once roamed the Earth. Including a T-Rex and a triceratops. Visitors can see and even touch six full dinosaur skeletons. There will also be dinosaur footprints and eggs. The exhibit will run from Sept. 7 through Jan. 2, 2025. Hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.