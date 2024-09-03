© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Monmouth Park Ownership Transferred

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published September 3, 2024 at 6:06 AM EDT
Michele McBride

According to the Asbury Park Press, the New Jersey Thoroughbred Horseman’s Association and the New Jersey Sports & Exposition Authority announced that they have agreed to transfer Monmouth Park's new 85-year lease to Darby Development LLC.

This news comes after New Jersey’s decision to privatize its racetracks. Previously this year, The State Racing Commission ok’d the transfer of Monmouth Park’s revenue streams which include race permits, off-track wagering licenses, simulcasting approval and the rights to receive account wagering revenue - from the NJTHA to Darby, with Red Bank Lawyer Dennis Drazin as its chairman and CEO. A massive development is also planned for the property. The plan is to build about 300 housing units, as well as a hotel and recreation area on the property. Drazin has indicated that money from the development will also be used to sustain Monmouth Park. The project is expected to break ground later this year.
Local News Monmouth CountyEntertainment
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
