Schools Development Authority’s Largest School to Open

The new Perth Amboy High School will welcome students next week. It will include room for nearly 3,300 students with a price tag of $284 million. The three-story building has a 1,000-seat auditorium, three cafeterias, four gyms, a multi-media center and a security operations center. It also includes additions such as an automotive lab, culinary arts lab, black box theater, dance studio, life skills lab and an ROTC classroom. Assistant Superintendent, Damian Medina calls the school a promise to students, parents and our community that they will continue to strive for excellence.