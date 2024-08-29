© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Schools Development Authority’s Largest School to Open

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published August 29, 2024 at 5:59 AM EDT
njsda.gov

According to NJ Spotlight News, this school year ushers in the final product of largest school construction project ever undertaken.

The new Perth Amboy High School will welcome students next week. It will include room for nearly 3,300 students with a price tag of $284 million. The three-story building has a 1,000-seat auditorium, three cafeterias, four gyms, a multi-media center and a security operations center. It also includes additions such as an automotive lab, culinary arts lab, black box theater, dance studio, life skills lab and an ROTC classroom. Assistant Superintendent, Damian Medina calls the school a promise to students, parents and our community that they will continue to strive for excellence.
Michele McBride
