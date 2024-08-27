Local Pizzerias Reviewed by Barstool Sports
According to MSN.com, Barstool Sports personality Dave Portnoy wrapped up his New Jersey pizza tour.
For those not familiar with hum, Portnoy tours the country and samples plain slices from pizza joints with his one-bite reviews. He tried some slices from local restaurants, with the highest score of 8.1 going to 2 Monmouth County eateries, Zachary’s in West Long Branch and The Sauce Pizzeria in Oceanport. Other places reviewed include: Nino’s Coal Fired Pizza in Brick and Panko Pizza in Middletown.