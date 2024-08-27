© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Local Pizzerias Reviewed by Barstool Sports

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published August 27, 2024 at 5:59 AM EDT
Flickr

According to MSN.com, Barstool Sports personality Dave Portnoy wrapped up his New Jersey pizza tour.

For those not familiar with hum, Portnoy tours the country and samples plain slices from pizza joints with his one-bite reviews. He tried some slices from local restaurants, with the highest score of 8.1 going to 2 Monmouth County eateries, Zachary’s in West Long Branch and The Sauce Pizzeria in Oceanport. Other places reviewed include: Nino’s Coal Fired Pizza in Brick and Panko Pizza in Middletown.
Tags
Local News Monmouth Countyretail
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride