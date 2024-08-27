© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Boy Burned By Coals on Sandy Hook

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published August 27, 2024 at 6:12 AM EDT

According to NJ.com, earlier this month a boy was severely burned after accidentally stepping on illegally dumped coals at Sandy Hook.

On August 13th, around 2:45 p.m. Dispatch Center at Gateway National Recreation Area received a call about a young burn victim near Guardian Park. Responding officers found a boy with burns to both feet. According to witnesses, the boy had stepped on hot coals that had been illegally dumped between rocks in the area. The area is a designated barbecue location within the federal park and visitors are required to dispose of barbecue coals in designated locations only. The boy was airlifted to a local burn center. The four-year-old’s burns were so severe that he was flown to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center’s burn center in Livingston and is still unable to walk.
