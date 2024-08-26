© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Driver Charged in Shrewsbury Fatal Pedestrian Collision

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published August 26, 2024 at 6:35 AM EDT

FREEHOLD – A Red Bank man has been charged in connection with leaving the scene of an accident that left a pedestrian deceased in Shrewsbury, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Friday.

Jose Rodriguez-Jimenez, 40, was charged with one count of second-degree Knowingly Leaving the Scene of an Accident Under Certain Circumstances.

On Monday, August 5, 2024, shortly after 2:45 a.m., members of the Shrewsbury Police Department responded to a 911 call for an unresponsive male lying in the roadway on Shrewsbury Avenue, in the right northbound lane. The pedestrian, a 23-year-old male later identified as Mariano Codallos-Tepepa, a resident of Brick, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An investigation into the collision involving members of the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office – Major Crimes Bureau, and the Shrewsbury Police Department determined that Codallos-Tepepa was struck by a Ford Econoline van, driven by Rodriguez-Jimenez. Rodriguez-Jimenez did not stop at the time of the accident at the scene, nor did he report the collision to law enforcement.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Caitlin J. Sidley of the MCPO Major Crimes Bureau. Information regarding Rodriguez-Jimenez’s legal representation was not readily available.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
