Belmar Cops Under Fire for Video Showing Chokehold Performed on Badgeless Surfer

Responding Officers are seen in the video posted to Facebook User Austin Downs page placing a surfer in a chokehold and arresting him seemingly for a report that he wasn’t showing his beach badge. According to a post from the Department, The individual, 28-year-old Liam Mahoney of Junction City, California, has been charged with Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest, both disorderly persons offenses, as well as Obstruction of Justice, a petty disorderly persons offense. He was also issued a borough ordinance for Beach Badge Required. A thorough review of the circumstances of the arrest will be conducted, in accordance with applicable New Jersey Office of the Attorney General guidelines. NJ.com also noted that Belmar Beach requires badges from 9-5 weekdays and 9-6 pn weekends and holidays.