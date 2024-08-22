Pallone Secures $1.1 Million for Critical Upgrade at Asbury Park Wastewater Treatment Plant

“This upgrade is a game-changer for Asbury Park’s wastewater treatment capabilities,” said Congressman Pallone. “By installing this new screening system, we’re not just preventing costly equipment failures—we’re also safeguarding our environment from potential pollution that could harm the Atlantic Ocean and disrupt our local tourism.”

"Securing this federal funding is a tremendous win for Asbury Park. Thanks to Congressman Pallone's leadership, we can now move forward with critical improvements that will protect our coastal environment and support our local economy. This investment ensures that Asbury Park remains a vibrant, sustainable community where residents and visitors alike can enjoy our beautiful beaches and thriving businesses for generations to come,” said Mayor John Moor.

The Asbury Park Wastewater Treatment Plant, in operation since 1988, is undergoing major renovations to its infrastructure. Upgrading this facility is crucial not only for maintaining the health and safety of our local waterways but also for ensuring the long-term sustainability of Asbury Park’s infrastructure. Without these improvements, the plant’s aging systems would continue to face breakdowns, leading to costly repairs and posing a continuous threat to the area’s marine life and coastal communities. Investing in this project means protecting both the environment and the economic vitality of Asbury Park for years to come.

This funding was requested by Congressman Pallone as part of the Fiscal Year 2025 annual spending bill. Each year, members of the U.S. House have the opportunity to request community project funding to address the most pressing needs in their districts.

Issues:EnvironmentInfrastructureNew Jersey

