Historic Village at Allaire Reopens Following Brief 3-Week Closure

WBJB | By Stefanie Worton
Published August 22, 2024 at 10:01 AM EDT
Tanya Breen/Asbury Park Press
A lantern in front of a chapel at the Historical Village at Allaire State Park

On July 15, the Historic Village at Allaire temporarily stopped all activities and services.

The main office resumed operation on August 7, after needing to save on operational costs. The non-profit has numerous events planned within the next few months to help keep it up and running. Their flea markets and harvest festival are just some of the events guests have to look forward to during the coming months.

More information at https://www.app.com/story/news/history/2024/08/08/historic-village-allaire-wall-nj-living-history-reopen-money/74710058007/
Stefanie Worton
