Historic Village at Allaire Reopens Following Brief 3-Week Closure

On July 15, the Historic Village at Allaire temporarily stopped all activities and services.

The main office resumed operation on August 7, after needing to save on operational costs. The non-profit has numerous events planned within the next few months to help keep it up and running. Their flea markets and harvest festival are just some of the events guests have to look forward to during the coming months.

More information at https://www.app.com/story/news/history/2024/08/08/historic-village-allaire-wall-nj-living-history-reopen-money/74710058007/