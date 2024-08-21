Wall Township Man Indicted for Murder of Girlfriend

Alex J. Williams, 25, was indicted on one count of first-degree Murder, two counts of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, one count of third-degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose (machete) and one count of fourth-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

On Thursday May 23, 2024, at approximately 9:22 a.m., members of the Wall Township Police Department responded to the parking lot of the Glen Oaks Apartment Complex. Upon arrival, officers found a female victim suffering from multiple serious injuries.

An investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office – Major Crimes Bureau and the Wall Township Police Department revealed that Williams repeatedly physically assaulted the victim with a machete, causing the injuries.

Williams was arrested without incident and transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI) where he remains incarcerated, as a motion by the State to keep him detained was granted.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Cummings of the MCPO Major Crimes Bureau and Assistant Prosecutor Keri Schaefer of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau. Williams is being represented by Anthony C. Aldorasi, Esq., with an office in Freehold.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.