Fuel Truck Fire Ties Up Traffic In Middletown

First arriving units from the Middletown Township Police Department confirmed a well involved fire showing from the engine and cab area of the truck. Chief of the Department William Kane Jr. arrived along with firefighters from the East Keansburg Fire Company and immediately began suppression operations, utilizing two handlines to extinguish the fire. An additional engine from Port Monmouth Fire Company was requested to assist with water supply operations. Due to the significant amount of fuel still housed in the fuel truck, the Monmouth County Hazardous Materials Unit was also requested to assist at the scene. The Middletown Township Fire Police, New Jersey State Police and the New Jersey Department of Transportation assisted with the closure of Highway 36 in both directions during fire operations. Middletown Township Safety Units and Middletown Township Medical Emergency Services stood by on scene. No injuries were reported. Approximately 28 firefighters from the Middletown Township Fire Department responded to extinguish the fire under the direction of Chief of the Department William Kane Jr. All fire department units cleared the scene by 9:45pm. The fire is under investigation by the Middletown Township Fire Marshall’s office, under the direction of Edward “Buddy” Skelly.