ANCHOR Rebate Mailing Start Next Week

ANCHOR season has begun in New Jersey. The announcement came Tuesday from the NJ Department of the Treasury. Through the program 1.5 million state residents will automatically receive property tax relief.

Governor Murphy said in a statement, "The ANCHOR program continues to deliver on our promise of increasing affordability for millions of New Jerseyans.”

The program is available to both homeowners and renters.

Mailings will be sent starting August 19th with a deadline to file a new application in November.

Click here for more information: https://www.nj.gov/treasury/taxation/anchor/