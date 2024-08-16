© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
ANCHOR Rebate Mailing Start Next Week

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published August 16, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
flickr.com/photos/thebrooklinelibrary/

ANCHOR season has begun in New Jersey. The announcement came Tuesday from the NJ Department of the Treasury. Through the program 1.5 million state residents will automatically receive property tax relief.

Governor Murphy said in a statement, "The ANCHOR program continues to deliver on our promise of increasing affordability for millions of New Jerseyans.”

The program is available to both homeowners and renters.

Mailings will be sent starting August 19th with a deadline to file a new application in November.

Click here for more information: https://www.nj.gov/treasury/taxation/anchor/
