Media Reports: Murphy To Fill Senate Seat With Former Chief of Staff

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published August 15, 2024 at 5:27 AM EDT
Gov. Murphy at Asbury Boardwalk in 2024

At the end of this month NJ Senator Bob Menendez will step down after his conviction on 16 criminal counts including corruption charges. The New Jersey State Constitution allows the Governor to appoint a Senator to fill that void.

Media reports came out yesterday that Gov. Phil Murphy will appoint his former Chief of Staff George Helmy. Helmy has worked in Senate offices dating back to 2011 under Senator Frank Lautenberg. He also worked the Senator Cory Booker.

This is a temporary appointment as New Jersians will decided between Democrat Andy Kim and Republican Curtis Bashaw to permanently fill the seat left vacant by Menendez in November.
