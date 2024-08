Adam Sandler is heading back to the golf course and this time in New Jersey. An open casting call is out for “Happy Gilmore 2” for extras in scenes in New Jersey including Monmouth County.

Back in May Netflix announced that Sandler will reprise his role as the long-driving hero who won the Tour Championship in 1996 and who got in a brawl with the late Bob Barker.

Filming for “Happy Gilmore 2” will start in September.