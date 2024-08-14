Union Beach Soccer Coach Receives 30-Count Indictment

A 30-Count indictment has been handed down to a former Union Beach soccer coach. The additional charges against Ryan Gunsauls revolve around his coaching student-athletes ranging from ages 11 to 17.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office claims Gunsauls solicited and distributed sexually explicit materials via a social media app to one minor which triggered an investigation earlier this year.

Gunsauls was arrested in May without incident.

The charges include:

