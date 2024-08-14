Union Beach Soccer Coach Receives 30-Count Indictment
A 30-Count indictment has been handed down to a former Union Beach soccer coach. The additional charges against Ryan Gunsauls revolve around his coaching student-athletes ranging from ages 11 to 17.
The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office claims Gunsauls solicited and distributed sexually explicit materials via a social media app to one minor which triggered an investigation earlier this year.
Gunsauls was arrested in May without incident.
The charges include:
- Four counts of first-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Manufacturing Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM)
- Four counts of second-degree Attempted Endangering via Manufacture of CSAM
- Eight counts of second-degree Endangering via Sexual Conduct
- Nine counts of third-degree Distributing Obscene Materials to a Minor
- Two counts of fourth-degree Criminal Sexual Contact
- Single counts of second-degree Endangering via Distribution of CSAM, third-degree Endangering via Sexual Conduct, and third-degree Possession of CSAM.