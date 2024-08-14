© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Union Beach Soccer Coach Receives 30-Count Indictment

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published August 14, 2024 at 5:14 AM EDT
Image by Daniel Allgyer from Pixabay

A 30-Count indictment has been handed down to a former Union Beach soccer coach. The additional charges against Ryan Gunsauls revolve around his coaching student-athletes ranging from ages 11 to 17.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office claims Gunsauls solicited and distributed sexually explicit materials via a social media app to one minor which triggered an investigation earlier this year.

Gunsauls was arrested in May without incident.

The charges include:

  • Four counts of first-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Manufacturing Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM)
  • Four counts of second-degree Attempted Endangering via Manufacture of CSAM
  • Eight counts of second-degree Endangering via Sexual Conduct
  • Nine counts of third-degree Distributing Obscene Materials to a Minor
  • Two counts of fourth-degree Criminal Sexual Contact
  • Single counts of second-degree Endangering via Distribution of CSAM, third-degree Endangering via Sexual Conduct, and third-degree Possession of CSAM.
Monmouth County
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first hour of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
