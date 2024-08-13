NJ Budget Nixes Tax Holiday on Back To School Supplies
The State Tax Holiday meant to help families with back-to-school shopping is not happening this year.
The initiative gave a temporary exemption period on certain products like computers, and school supplies. The holiday was repealed with the passing of this year’s state budget.
Last year’s holiday covered items such as computers priced under $3,000, art supplies, sport helmets, and lunch boxes. The holiday was run from late August though early September the past two years.