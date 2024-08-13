Cory Booker Visits Red Bank Pharmacy

A Red Bank pharmacy got a visit from a US Senator on Sunday. Senator Cory Booker stopped by the Ritesh Shah Charitable Pharmacy on Shrewsbury Avenue. Part of the pharmacy’s mission is to provide free prescription medications to those who are uninsured. Founder Ritesh Shah opened the facility in 2022 in honor of his sister who he lost due to COVID-19 complications.

Senator Booker told RedBankGreen.com “What moved me most about this is that it did come from a place of personal pain and struggle and hurt.”

Booker made the stop as part of his 2024 Jersey Summer Road Trip to tour all of New Jersey’s 21 counties.

