Former Gov. Whitman Endorses Harris For President

Earlier this week former NJ Governor Christine Todd Whitman was part of a group of prominent Republicans across the country joined the “Republicans for Harris” campaign.

In a statement Whitman said, “I was a proud Republican, but Donald Trump is unfit to lead our nation. We saw during his four years in office how he consistently chose himself, his pursuit of power, and his billionaire friends over the American people while spewing lies and spreading chaos at every turn. It’s time to move forward by electing Vice President Kamala Harris”

Whitman served as New Jersey’s 50th Governor from 1994 to 2001 when she was tapped to be the head of the Environmental Protection Agency under President George W. Bush. Shortly after the attacks on September 11th 2001 she said that the air was safe and the water was safe to drink in New York and Washington DC. In 2003 the EPA’s Inspector General found those claims to be misleading. She left that position that same year.

