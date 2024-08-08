Stavola Sells To Dallas Company

A paving and recycling company in the area is set to be sold. Stavola has made plans to sell toDallas, TX based Arcoca, Inc.

Stavola, who has been in business for 75 years has decided to sell the business for $1.2B. Company President Joseph C. Stavola III said in a statement, “As we reflect on the journey of our company, we are filled with gratitude for the dedication and hard work of every one of our employees, past and present. Your passion, resilience and determination have been instrumental in our collective success, and we are truly grateful for your contributions.”

The company has local footprints in Brick, Old Bridge, Millstone, and Tinton Falls.