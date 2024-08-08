© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Stavola Sells To Dallas Company

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published August 8, 2024 at 6:09 AM EDT
A paving vehicle for smoothing roads
Tomwsulcer
A paving vehicle for smoothing roads

A paving and recycling company in the area is set to be sold. Stavola has made plans to sell toDallas, TX based Arcoca, Inc.

Stavola, who has been in business for 75 years has decided to sell the business for $1.2B. Company President Joseph C. Stavola III said in a statement, “As we reflect on the journey of our company, we are filled with gratitude for the dedication and hard work of every one of our employees, past and present. Your passion, resilience and determination have been instrumental in our collective success, and we are truly grateful for your contributions.”

The company has local footprints in Brick, Old Bridge, Millstone, and Tinton Falls.
Tags
Local News New Jersey Monmouth CountyOcean County
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first hour of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
