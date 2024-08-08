Rain Drenches Area With More Coming To The Jersey Shore

Many local towns had enough rain to flood roadways and cause water levels to rise along the Jersey Shore. And, more rain is on the way as Tropical Storm Debby or what’s left of her makes way to New Jersey.

As of yesterday, The National Weather Service is reporting 5 ¼ of fain in Manalapan, 4.36 inches in Colts Neck, and 3.8 inches of rain in Oceanport and Monmouth Beach.

With more rain in the forecast, we’re not holding too much hope about Bradley Beach tonight.