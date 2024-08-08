© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Rain Drenches Area With More Coming To The Jersey Shore

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published August 8, 2024 at 6:15 AM EDT
NOAA Messaging About Tropical Storm Debby
NOAA
NOAA Messaging About Tropical Storm Debby

Many local towns had enough rain to flood roadways and cause water levels to rise along the Jersey Shore. And, more rain is on the way as Tropical Storm Debby or what’s left of her makes way to New Jersey.

As of yesterday, The National Weather Service is reporting 5 ¼ of fain in Manalapan, 4.36 inches in Colts Neck, and 3.8 inches of rain in Oceanport and Monmouth Beach.

With more rain in the forecast, we’re not holding too much hope about Bradley Beach tonight.
Local News Monmouth County
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first hour of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
