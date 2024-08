If you bought a lottery ticket in Marlboro lately, you’d better check those numbers.

The NJ Lottery has announced the Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth over $1.2M was sold at the 6-12 Convenience Store on South Main Street in the Monmouth County Town.

The winning numbers from Monday were: 07, 14, 20, 29, and 42. The XTRA number was 03 with the Bullseye number 07.