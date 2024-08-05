Body of Missing Kayaker Found in Ocean County Lake
According to NJ.com, the body of a 29-year-old Old Bridge who was missing after a kayaking trip was recovered yesterday afternoon.
The victim was found by rescue teams at Prosperton Lake in Jackson just before 4pm. The search after the victim was reported missing at 2:25 p.m. Saturday. His kayak capsized while he was paddling with a friend.
Rescuers from several departments responded to the scene. The Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office now plans to conduct a post- mortem examination. Officials have not yet released the man’s identity.