Body of Missing Kayaker Found in Ocean County Lake

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published August 5, 2024 at 10:08 AM EDT
Wikipedia

According to NJ.com, the body of a 29-year-old Old Bridge who was missing after a kayaking trip was recovered yesterday afternoon.

The victim was found by rescue teams at Prosperton Lake in Jackson just before 4pm. The search after the victim was reported missing at 2:25 p.m. Saturday. His kayak capsized while he was paddling with a friend.

Rescuers from several departments responded to the scene. The Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office now plans to conduct a post- mortem examination. Officials have not yet released the man’s identity.
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
