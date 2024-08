This is the strongest tremor to hit this state this month. The quake was centered about 3.1 miles east of Califon in Hunterdon County. The US Geologic Survey was recorded at about 1:44 a.m. This was the sixth of the month in the Garden State. Five of the six have been near Califon, while a 2.0 magnitude tremor was recorded near New Egypt in Ocean County on July 6.