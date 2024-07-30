Monmouth Town May Shut Down Homeless Encampment
According to NJ.com, a part of Neptune Township that houses dozens of homeless people may be shut down after the property owner filed court papers to force them out.
The area is 32-acres of woods behind the parking lots of ShopRite and the Zen Leaf dispensary along Route 66 in Neptune Township. The encampment in is about a decade old and borders residential homes on Cardinal Road.
The property owner, Neptune Boulevard Development Group, is scheduled to go to court thisFriday.