Monmouth Town May Shut Down Homeless Encampment

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published July 30, 2024 at 12:07 PM EDT
Flickr

According to NJ.com, a part of Neptune Township that houses dozens of homeless people may be shut down after the property owner filed court papers to force them out.

The area is 32-acres of woods behind the parking lots of ShopRite and the Zen Leaf dispensary along Route 66 in Neptune Township. The encampment in is about a decade old and borders residential homes on Cardinal Road.
The property owner, Neptune Boulevard Development Group, is scheduled to go to court thisFriday.
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
