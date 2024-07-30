Manchester Township Man Sentenced for Terrorism

On April 8, 2022, at approximately 1:10 p.m., a male victim was operating a 2011 Toyota Camry heading northbound on Arlington Avenue in Lakewood, when he was approached by a male suspect on foot who attempted to open the door to the vehicle. The victim locked the door as he observed the suspect approach the vehicle. As the suspect tried to open the door, the victim accelerated and began to pull away. The suspect reached through the open window and attempted to hold on to the vehicle as it was in motion; the vehicle traveled approximately one city block before the suspect finally let go.

At approximately 1:15 p.m., Officers from the Lakewood Township Police Department were summoned to the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Pine Street for a report of a carjacking. Responding Officers determined that a male suspect approached a 2016 Toyota Camry, assaulted the driver, and fled the area in the vehicle.

At approximately 5:20 p.m., a male pedestrian was crossing Kimball Road at Central Avenue in Lakewood in the southern direction when a dark colored sedan struck him from the right side, causing minor bodily injury. The vehicle then fled the scene.

At approximately 5:25 p.m., a 911 call was placed by a male in the area of Carlton Avenue and Central Avenue in Lakewood, reporting that his minor son had been approached by a black Honda Accord occupied by a thin black male. The caller stated that the black male attempted to physically grab the minor victim and pull him into the vehicle, but was unsuccessful.

At approximately 6:00 p.m., Lakewood Township Police received a report of a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle in the area of Central Avenue and Carlton Avenue. Responding Officers discovered that a male victim had been struck by a dark colored vehicle. The victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune where he was treated for his injuries and released.

At approximately 6:55 p.m., Lakewood Township Police Officers responded to a 911 call in reference to a stabbing in the vicinity of Pine Circle Drive and Lakewood New Egypt Road. The Officers discovered a male victim with a stab wound to his chest. The victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries and released.

At approximately 8:20 p.m., Officers from the Jackson Township Police Department responded to a 911 call for a report of a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle in the area of Galassi Court. Responding Officers were able to determine that the male victim had been struck by the same vehicle that was taken in the carjacking incident in Lakewood earlier in the day. The victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center where he was treated, moved to a rehabilitation facility, and eventually released.

A thorough and extensive investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit and Lakewood Township Police Department revealed that Marsh was responsible for all of these criminal acts. On April 8, 2022, Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit and Manchester Township Police Department arrested Marsh at his residence in Manchester Township without incident. Marsh was initially charged with numerous criminal offenses, including multiple counts of Attempted Murder, Carjacking, Attempted Carjacking, Attempted Kidnapping, Weapons offenses, and Bias Intimidation. Additionally, based upon the facts and circumstances surrounding this series of incidents, Ocean County Prosecutor Billhimer sought the approval of Attorney General Matthew Platkin to charge Marsh with Terrorism; accordingly, Marsh was charged with Terrorism on April 14, 2022. Marsh has been lodged in the Ocean County Jail since the date of his arrest, April 8, 2022.

On or about April 19, 2022, the Federal Bureau of Investigation charged Marsh with four counts of violating the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr., Hate Crimes Prevention Act, as well as a single count of Carjacking, all in connection with the same series of violent assaults that occurred in Lakewood and Jackson Townships on April 8, 2022. On February 1, 2024, Marsh pled guilty to all five counts in United States District Court of New Jersey before United States District Court Judge Zahid N. Quraishi. On July 23, 2024, Judge Quraishi sentenced Marsh to 40 years in prison as a result of his previously entered guilty pleas. Marsh’s federal sentence will run concurrent with his state prison sentence.

“I am hopeful that this lengthy prison sentence will serve as a deterrent to anyone with even the slightest inclination to act on their misguided feelings of bias and hate,” Prosecutor Billhimer stated.

“It is clear that Marsh’s virulent rampage was intended to terrorize the Jewish community. This prison sentence sends a clear message to those who would seek to terrorize innocent citizens in Ocean County: we will pursue you, prosecute you, and ultimately convict you. We will do everything within our power to send you to prison for a very long time. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, hate has no home in Ocean County,” Prosecutor Billhimer added.

“I’m thankful to all of the law enforcement agencies involved in this investigation, whose combined efforts and teamwork led to Marsh’s swift apprehension and today’s lengthy prison sentence,” Prosecutor Billhimer concluded.

Prosecutor Billhimer likewise acknowledges the diligent efforts of Executive Assistant Prosecutor Michael Weatherstone, who handled the case on behalf of the State, as well as the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Victim Witness Advocacy Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department, Lakewood Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Jackson Township Police Department, Manchester Township Police Department, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, New Jersey State Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Marshals Service, and New Jersey Department of Homeland Security and Preparedness, for their collective efforts in connection with this investigation leading to Marsh’s apprehension, guilty plea, and now his very lengthy state prison sentence