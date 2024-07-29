Monmouth County Olympians Take on Paris Games

According to Middletown Patch, several athletes from Monmouth County will be competing this year. These are young men and women who either grew up in Monmouth County, or attended college here. The list includes triathlete Morgan Pearson, track star Allie Wilson and, and Brookdale student judo wrestler Jack Yonezuka. Twenty-one year old Yonezuka, of West Long Branch, will compete in judo for the United States. He is working towards his associate degree in education.This is Yonezuka’s first Olympics and, at only 21, he will be the youngest member of the U.S. Olympic Judo Team in Paris. Good luck to Team USA, especially those representing Monmouth County!