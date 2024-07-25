© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Murphy Administration Announces $21.1 million in Federal Grants for the Safe Routes to School program

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published July 25, 2024 at 6:24 AM EDT

“The Murphy Administration is committed improving safety by providing resources to improve sidewalks

and bike paths near schools,” NJDOT Commissioner Fran O’Connor said. “The Safe Routes to School

program encourages children to stay active by walking and biking to school, and is a great example of

how NJDOT, working with the state’s three regional planning authorities, helps utilize federal funding to

support communities through local transportation projects.”

Infrastructure improvement projects to be funded through this program include sidewalk improvements;

pedestrian and bicycle crossing improvements; and on street bicycle facilities.

The SRTS is a federally-funded program to increase pedestrian safety among motorists and

schoolchildren. The program is administered by the NJDOT in partnership with the North Jersey

Transportation Planning Authority (NJTPA), Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission (DVRPC) and

the South Jersey Transportation Planning Organization (SJTPO).

The program was created to encourage children to walk and bike to school. The goal is to make bicycling

and walking to school a safer and more appealing transportation alternative, encouraging a healthy and

active lifestyle from an early age. Projects are designed to improve safety, as well as reduce traffic, fuel

consumption and air pollution near schools.

Of the 21 grants being awarded to local governments to make pedestrian safety improvements near K-12

schools, 16 grants totaling $14.0 million are within the NJTPA region, which includes Bergen, Essex,

Hudson, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren

counties. Four grants totaling $5 million are within the DVRPC region, which includes Burlington, Camden,

Gloucester, and Mercer counties in New Jersey and five counties in Pennsylvania. The final three grants

totaling $2.1 million are within the SJTPO region, which includes Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, and

Salem counties.

Local News New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
