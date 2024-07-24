New Jersey Now Offering Students Free One-on-One FAFSA Completion Consultations

The Higher Education Student Assistance Authority (HESAA) is hosting free online consultations through August to help more New Jersey students complete this crucial federal application to access any available financial aid.

Many students and families continue to face hurdles while attempting to submit a financial aid application during the 2024-2025 FAFSA cycle as a result of federal changes to the application and platform. To help boost FAFSA completion rates, the U.S. Department of Education announcedthe availability of $50 million in total funding enabling organizations throughout the country to grow their capacity to support FAFSA completion at the State and local level.

HESAA received an award in the amount of $100,000 to offer hundreds of hours of personalized online support from contracted financial aid experts. During an individual one-hour virtual session, a student can expect a financial aid specialist to walk them through the FAFSA process or address any specific questions the student may have about the form or process.

“Through these additional free FAFSA consultations, we are offering another avenue of support to the students and families who still need to complete a financial aid application for the upcoming school year,” said Executive Director Margo Chaly, Esq. “As the State financial aid deadline of September 15 quickly approaches, HESAA is here to help New Jersey students complete their financial aid application over the summer to ensure as many residents as possible can access the generous financial aid our state offers. We are grateful for this opportunity to further expand our FAFSA supports on behalf of New Jersey families.”

New Jersey students can sign up for a specific day and time hereto attend. This includes students who already submitted their FAFSA but need assistance with correcting any errors or providing any additional information requested by the U.S. Department of Education to complete the student’s application.

These private consultations will complement the other ongoing free FAFSA supports provided by HESAA, which include in-person workshops at community sites and online webinars in both English and Spanish.

Completing a financial aid application is the only way a New Jersey student can find out if they are eligible for any federal and/or State grants and scholarships if they choose to pursue a postsecondary education. Financial aid eligibility is a key factor many students and their families consider when deciding if and where to attend college, and New Jersey offers some of the most generous need-based financial aid in the country.

This summer FAFSA completion initiative will run until August 25, 2024 or until all funds are expended – whichever comes first. Students in need of assistance with any part of the FAFSA completion process are encouraged to sign up for a consultation as soon as possible to get the help they need ahead of the upcoming September 15, 2024 State financial aid deadline.

