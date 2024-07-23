© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Summer Jam with Dogs in a Pile to Honor Late Local Music Maker Jillian Ludwig

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published July 23, 2024 at 6:03 AM EDT
Jillian performing at The Asbury Rooftop on 08/12/2023
Jeff Crespi/Facebook
Jillian performing at The Asbury Rooftop on 08/12/2023

The all ages event starts at 5pm will include food trucks, silent auctions and more. Jillian died Nov. 8, after being shot by a stray bullet during an afternoon walk in Nashville, where she was studying music at the city's Belmont University. She was 18. According to The Asbury Park Press, Jillian was a student and teacher at the Lakehouse Music Academy in Asbury Park. She also founded the Play It Forward initiative in the area, which raised funds for music education for area students in need.
Tags
Local News Monmouth County
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride