Summer Jam with Dogs in a Pile to Honor Late Local Music Maker Jillian Ludwig

The all ages event starts at 5pm will include food trucks, silent auctions and more. Jillian died Nov. 8, after being shot by a stray bullet during an afternoon walk in Nashville, where she was studying music at the city's Belmont University. She was 18. According to The Asbury Park Press, Jillian was a student and teacher at the Lakehouse Music Academy in Asbury Park. She also founded the Play It Forward initiative in the area, which raised funds for music education for area students in need.