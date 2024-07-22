© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Retailer Big Lots to Close Some Locations

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published July 22, 2024 at 6:21 AM EDT
Big Lots in Middletown, NJ
Tom Brennan
Big Lots in Middletown, NJ

The retailer warned in a regulatory filing that it has "substantial doubts" it can continue as a functioning business. The Ohio-based company stated in a filing with the SEC that there is a "significant likelihood" that it won't be able to meet the terms of a credit agreement. Last month, the retailer reported a net loss of $205 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. The retailer didn’t disclose which stores will close, but runs 18 in the Garden State, including Middletown, Ocean, Brick, Toms River, and Freehold.
Tags
Local News New Jersey retail
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride