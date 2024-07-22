Retailer Big Lots to Close Some Locations

The retailer warned in a regulatory filing that it has "substantial doubts" it can continue as a functioning business. The Ohio-based company stated in a filing with the SEC that there is a "significant likelihood" that it won't be able to meet the terms of a credit agreement. Last month, the retailer reported a net loss of $205 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. The retailer didn’t disclose which stores will close, but runs 18 in the Garden State, including Middletown, Ocean, Brick, Toms River, and Freehold.