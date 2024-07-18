© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Lead Pieces Wash Up in Monmouth County Miles From Toxic Site

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published July 18, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
The material was taken and tested positive for lead — raising public health concerns. Locals are worried about nearby fish and bird species and suspect the debris came from the lead-contaminated site that’s among the list of toxic properties in New Jersey awaiting cleanup. There is also concern for visitors to the Raritan Bay area. Although the source of the pieces remains unknown, they are similar to those found in other spots along the Raritan Bayfront and deemed hazardous 15 years ago. You can find the full story in the local news section at 90.5 the night dot org.
Local News Monmouth CountyEnvironment
