Historic Village at Allaire Closed Temporarily
The closure will include all historic buildings, the Visitor’s Center, educational programming for students, programs for special needs citizens, and events. The closure is a cost saving measure due to the group being negatively impacted by forces such as the economy, limited grant funding, inflation and unprecedented weather. Normal operations will resume on Friday, August 9th. The post goes on to say that this move will enable the Village to save funds for the busy fall and holiday seasons.