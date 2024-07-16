NJ American Water Issues Mandatory Water Restrictions for Monmouth and Ocean Counties

Customers asked to limit their water use to essential purposes only while New Jersey American Water works to repair a 36-inch valve located within the company’s Jumping Brook Water Treatment Plant in Neptune. New Jersey American Water is working to resolve the issue as quickly and safely as possible.

This mandatory outdoor water restriction applies to New Jersey American Water customers in the following communities: Aberdeen, Allenhurst, Asbury Park City, Atlantic Highlands, Avon, Bay Head, Belmar, Bradley Beach, Colts Neck Township, Deal, Eatontown, Elberon, Fair Haven, Highlands, Holmdel Township, Interlaken, Keansburg, Lake Como, Little Silver, Loch Arbor Village, Long Branch City, Matawan, Middletown Township, Monmouth Beach, Neptune City, Neptune Township (incl. Ocean Grove), Ocean Township, Oceanport, Red Bank, Rumson, Sea Bright, Shrewsbury, Shrewsbury Township, Tinton Falls, Union Beach, Wanamassa, and West Long Branch.

Impacted customers have been notified via the company’s emergency notification system, asking them to eliminate outdoor water use such as irrigation or sprinkler watering of lawns, washing cars and filling of pools, and use water wisely indoors until further notice.

New Jersey American Water thanks its customers for their cooperation in refraining from non-essential outdoor use during this repair and throughout the summer to continue to ensure a plentiful supply for everyone.