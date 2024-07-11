© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Police Investigate Possible Red Bank Homicide

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published July 11, 2024 at 6:08 AM EDT

Shortly after 3:30 am yesterday, police received a report of a possible gunshot victim on the sidewalk outside 124 River Street. Responding officers found one male victim deceased lying partially on the sidewalk along with a second male victim that was shot in the leg. The injured male victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for treatment. Police do not believe that there is a continued threat to the community at this time. The victims’ identities have not been released.
Tags
Local News Monmouth CountyCrimeRed Bank
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride