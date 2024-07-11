Police Investigate Possible Red Bank Homicide

Shortly after 3:30 am yesterday, police received a report of a possible gunshot victim on the sidewalk outside 124 River Street. Responding officers found one male victim deceased lying partially on the sidewalk along with a second male victim that was shot in the leg. The injured male victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for treatment. Police do not believe that there is a continued threat to the community at this time. The victims’ identities have not been released.