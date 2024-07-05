Board of Commissioners to present 2024 Monmouth County Fair

“The Board of County Commissioners is thrilled to once again partner with our Park System and 4-H Association to host the 2024 Monmouth County Fair,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “The fair is a fun-filled summer event that residents and visitors look forward to attending each year. We can’t wait to see everyone at the Fair.”

“The Fair is the flagship event of the summer, highlighting the incredible Park System we have in Monmouth County,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Ross F. Licitra, liaison to the Park System. “The Fair maintains the agricultural nature of a traditional county fair with its Home and Garden competition, petting farm and 4-H animal shows and exhibits. Residents and visitors won’t want to miss this fun event.”

“The Monmouth County 4-H Association is excited to be a part of the Monmouth County Fair,” said Commissioner Erik Anderson, liaison to the Rutgers Cooperative Extension. “We invite all fair-goers to visit the 4-H tents and enjoy the demonstrations and entertainment they have to offer. You can learn about 4-H youth clubs and see animals that have been raised by 4-H members in the Herpetology, Small Animal and Livestock tents.”

At the Fair, County employees will distribute information about departmental services, give demonstrations and answer questions at a tent located just inside the front entrance.

The Monmouth County Government tent offers resources from various County departments including Tourism, County Clerk, Surrogate, Human Resources, Health and Human Services, Mosquito Control, Transportation, Workforce Development, the Library System and Brookdale Community College.

The Fair will be open from 4-11 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, July 24-26; from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 27; and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 28. General admission is $10 per adult; children 12 and under are admitted free. Veterans and active military with ID also enter for free. On Sunday, individuals who are 65 and older and students with ID are free.

New for this year is half-price admission during the first two hours of each day (4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday).

For more information about the Monmouth County Fair, go to www.monmouthcountyfair.com.