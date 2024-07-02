Fitness Center, Pickleball and Games Coming to Freehold Raceway Mall

The Macerich Co., Freehold Raceway Mall's owner has gotten the go ahead from the township Planning Board to bring Freehold Athletic Club and Dave & Buster’s, the sports bar, arcade, and restaurant. There will also be an entertainment venue and an athletic and fitness club, which will include five pickleball courts, to the lower level of the former Sears store, which closed in early 2020. The planning board approved the application, which required sign approvals, at its meeting last Thursday night.