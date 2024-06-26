Dangerous Temperatures to Hit the Garden State-Here's How to Stay Safe

Today’s temperatures will be in the upper 90’s with heat index values over 100 degrees. The danger from heat arises when the human body is pushed beyond its limits. In extreme heat and high humidity, evaporation is slowed and the body must work extra hard to maintain a normal temperature. Most heat disorders occur because the victim has been overexposed to heat or has over-exercised for their age and physical condition. Older adults, young children, people with disabilities, and those who are sick or overweight are more likely to succumb to extreme heat. People working outside are at a greater risk as well. Monmouth County, New Jersey has cooling centers, including Monmouth County Library System branches, which are open to all residents during the summer. You can also find cooling centers in New Jersey at nj211.org.

