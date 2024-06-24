Middletown Police Investigate Armed Robber

Upon arrival, officers learned that the suspect had been outside the store with the store owner just prior to the robbery. When the victim re-entered the store, the suspect followed the victim inside and displayed a handgun.

Police describe the suspect, a white male, approximately 5’07, and in his late 20’s to early 30’s, with facial hair.

The Middletown Twp. Police are actively investigating this incident. Any member of the public who may have information about the robbery is asked to call Middletown Police Detective First Class Daniel Sullivan at (732) 615-2120.