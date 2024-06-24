© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Middletown Police Investigate Armed Robber

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published June 24, 2024 at 6:18 AM EDT
Middletown Police Department

Upon arrival, officers learned that the suspect had been outside the store with the store owner just prior to the robbery. When the victim re-entered the store, the suspect followed the victim inside and displayed a handgun.

Police describe the suspect, a white male, approximately 5’07, and in his late 20’s to early 30’s, with facial hair.

The Middletown Twp. Police are actively investigating this incident. Any member of the public who may have information about the robbery is asked to call Middletown Police Detective First Class Daniel Sullivan at (732) 615-2120.
Local News Monmouth CountyMiddletownCrime
Michele McBride
Michele McBride
