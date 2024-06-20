© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Commissioners: Glimmer Glass Bridge Will Need To Be Replaced

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published June 20, 2024 at 6:03 AM EDT
The Glimmer Glass Bridge
Photo by Luigi Novi
/
Wikipedia
The Glimmer Glass Bridge

Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone announced that the Glimmer Glass Bridge will need to be completely replaced.

The bridge that crosses the Manasquan River and connects Manasquan and Brielle has been closed after an inspection last week. Temporary repairs are being made and are expected to be completed by July 4th.

In a statement Arnone said that the Bridge has become unreliable. The cost of the replacement is estimated at $30M which will include a 2 to 3 year review process from the State Historical Preservation Office. He added, “The safety of our residents and visitors must remain a top priority”.
Tags
Local News Monmouth County Commissioners Monmouth CountyManasquan
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first hour of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
See stories by Tom Brennan