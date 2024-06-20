Commissioners: Glimmer Glass Bridge Will Need To Be Replaced

Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone announced that the Glimmer Glass Bridge will need to be completely replaced.

The bridge that crosses the Manasquan River and connects Manasquan and Brielle has been closed after an inspection last week. Temporary repairs are being made and are expected to be completed by July 4th.

In a statement Arnone said that the Bridge has become unreliable. The cost of the replacement is estimated at $30M which will include a 2 to 3 year review process from the State Historical Preservation Office. He added, “The safety of our residents and visitors must remain a top priority”.