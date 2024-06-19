Retired NJ State Trooper Found Guilty in January 6th Riot Case

A retired New Jersey State Police trooper from Holmdel who was on at the Capitol during the January 6th riot has been acquitted of two felony counts.

Michael Daniele , who retired in 2013 was in front of a US District Judge on Friday. At the bench trial the judge found him guilty of four misdemeanors including entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

The Asbury Park Press reports his attorney, Stuart N. Kaplan said, “He did not engage in any violent or crazy protesting. He was a spectator.”

Daniele may face a jail term of 3 years. Two of those counts on appeal.