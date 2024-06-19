© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Retired NJ State Trooper Found Guilty in January 6th Riot Case

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published June 19, 2024 at 6:36 AM EDT
from US District Court records of January 6th Riot
US District Court records
from US District Court records of January 6th Riot

A retired New Jersey State Police trooper from Holmdel who was on at the Capitol during the January 6th riot has been acquitted of two felony counts.

Michael Daniele , who retired in 2013 was in front of a US District Judge on Friday. At the bench trial the judge found him guilty of four misdemeanors including entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

The Asbury Park Press reports his attorney, Stuart N. Kaplan said, “He did not engage in any violent or crazy protesting. He was a spectator.”

Daniele may face a jail term of 3 years. Two of those counts on appeal.
Tags
Local News Monmouth CountyNew Jersey Holmdel, NJ
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first hour of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
See stories by Tom Brennan