Division on Aging, Disabilities & Veterans Services to Host a Public Hearing About Senior Services

“The Board of County Commissioners would like to welcome residents seeking information about services provided by the Division on Aging, Disabilities & Veteran Services, as well as give feedback to the Division on how they may better serve our residents,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Additionally, this hearing will provide information about programs funded by the Older Americans Act and other related funding.”

“Monmouth County is committed to providing important services and resources to our seniors and this hearing is a fantastic opportunity for our residents to learn more about the vital work being performed by the Division,” said Commissioner Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Division on Aging, Disabilities & Veterans Services. “Anyone interested in submitting a written testimony can do so at the hearing or mail it to the attention of Michele O’Shaughnessy, Director of the Monmouth County Division on Aging, Disabilities & Veterans Services at 3000 Kozloski Road, Freehold, NJ 07728.”

For more information about the public hearing, call the Monmouth County Division on Aging, Disabilities & Veterans Services at 732-431-7450. The deadline to submit any written testimony is June 12, 2024.

To learn more about the Division on Aging, Disabilities & Veterans Services, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.