College Tax Breaks Weighed By Senate Panel

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published June 13, 2024 at 5:36 AM EDT

A bill is in front of the Senate Higher Education Committee that would allow taxpayers to deduct tuition payments made for their education or that of a dependent partner or child from their state income tax bills. Residents would be able to claim the deduction if their income does not exceed $85,000 in the relevant tax year. Payments that are made through student loans are considered tuition paid by the student or parent and would qualify for the deduction. Another bill would create tax credits for community college students or their parents.
Michele McBride
